Vantage Fire Closes I-90 in Both Directions

(Vantage, WA) — A wildfire has burned at least 1000 acres so far, closed I-90 and have forced immediate evacuations in the city of Vantage. So far over 200 people have had to leave their homes. Officials say the Ryegrass Coulee Fire broke out late last night. I-90 is closed eastbound between just east of Ellensburg at Kittitas and westbound just east of the Vantage Bridge at State Route 26. Long alternates are available via Stevens and Blewett Passes and on Interstate-82 through Yakima.

Washington State Trooper Brian Moore has this exclusive update for NewsRadio 560 KPQ