Video helps secure arrest in YWCA dumpster fire

Wenatchee Police relied on surveillance systems from two businesses and some old fashioned detective work to track down a suspect who started a dumpster fire early this week.

Sgt. Brian Chance said 31 year old Liam Gainey of Wenatchee was identified as a suspect in the fire started early Sunday around 1a.m. in a dumpster behind the YWCA Thrift Store next to the Cherry Creek Radio studios on North Wenatchee Ave.

Police also used video from nearby security cameras at Chelan PUD. Chance said the videos gave a clear description of the suspect vehicle and helped a patrol officer identify it as one he had stopped a few days earlier. Chance says affordable, high resolution video surveillance systems becoming popular with property owners have become a valuable crime solving tool for police

The suspect Gainey was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with Reckless Burning 2nd degree (Gross Misdemeanor) and Malicious Mischief 2nd degree (Class C Felony). Chance said in a press release the Wenatchee Police Department would like to recognize Cherry Creek Radio and the Chelan County PUD who each located valued video surveillance and were critical partners in solving this case.

He explained why this case is not charged as an arson. Under Washington law, to fit within the crime of arson there must be an element of danger to human life or actual damage to a building. Those elements were not met by this case. In this case, a dumpster was set on fire, which then placed the nearby structures in danger of damage. However, the damage was confined to the dumpster and the other surrounding garbage near the dumpster.