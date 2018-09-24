Voter Registration Event at Wenatchee Valley College

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 25th. Douglas and Chelan County Election Departments will be co-hosting a Voter Registration Drive at Wenatchee Valley College from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Election Department staff will be available to help individuals register to vote and answer questions regarding the General Election coming up on November 6th.

The Voter Registration booth will be near the fountain in front of the Van Tassel Center at Wenatchee Valley College.

Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said changes to current voter registrations can also be made at the event. Updates and address changes are due 29 days before the election. If you are not currently registered to vote in Washington State, you can register in person at your local county auditor’s office up to 8 days before the election.