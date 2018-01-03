WA State GOP Chair Hutchison to step down

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say Washington State Republican Party Chair Susan Hutchison will step down from the post next month.

Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday that the former TV news anchor who was elected party chair in 2013 will resign as of Feb. 5.

Hutchison’s statement didn’t give a reason for her departure but her name has been floated as a possible candidate for an ambassadorship or other Trump administration appointment.

Her announcement also comes after the GOP lost its majority in the state Senate in November.

The election for a new state GOP leader will take place Jan. 20 in Moses Lake, with the new chair starting work the next month.