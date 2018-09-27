Walk-In Clinic at Wenatchee Valley Hospital Changing Hours

Starting October 1st, 2018, the Walk-In Clinic at Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics will update hours of operation to 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. This change allows Confluence Health to more efficiently staff for the needs of the Wenatchee Valley community.

Hours at our other locations will remain unchanged, and are listed below.

Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics

820 N. Chelan Ave. | 509.663.8711

7 days a week: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Except Thanksgiving & Christmas

East Wenatchee Clinic

100 Highline Drive | 509.884.0614

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Moses Lake Clinic

840 Hill Ave. | 509.764.6400

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Omak Clinic

916 Koala Dr. | 509.826.1800

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to Noon