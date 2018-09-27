Walk-In Clinic at Wenatchee Valley Hospital Changing Hours

Starting October 1st, 2018, the Walk-In Clinic at Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics will update hours of operation to 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. This change allows Confluence Health to more efficiently staff for the needs of the Wenatchee Valley community.
Hours at our other locations will remain unchanged, and are listed below.
Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics
820 N. Chelan Ave. | 509.663.8711
7 days a week: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Except Thanksgiving & Christmas
East Wenatchee Clinic
100 Highline Drive | 509.884.0614
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Moses Lake Clinic
840 Hill Ave. | 509.764.6400
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Omak Clinic
916 Koala Dr. | 509.826.1800
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
