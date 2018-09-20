Warden Substitute Teacher Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Charges

A former substitute teacher and City council member in Warden was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography. Michael Leavitt of Warden has been under investigation by the FBI since his arrest in March on voyeurism charges.

Warden Police Chief Rick Martin said the FBI probe revealed that Leavitt received child porn in 2009 and was found to be in possession of child porn in 2018. Leavitt was arrested on a federal warrant for Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Leavitt was arrested earlier this year after a nine year old Warden student complained Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in the classroom last October.

Leavitt had been free since posting bail in May.