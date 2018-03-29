Warden substitute teacher arrested for voyeurism, FBI investigating child porn

A substitute teacher for Warden Schools is under arrest for voyeurism and FBI agents are investigating his possible involvement in child pornography.

53 year old Michael S. Leavitt was arrested Thursday morning at his home in Warden. Warden Police and a multi agency task force began investigating Leavitt in October when a nine-year-old student reported Leavitt had used his phone to record video under her dress in class.

A warrant was obtained to search Leavitt’s iCloud account and authorities were able to confirm the nine-year-old victim’s statement.

The investigation continues with the FBI now looking into possible possession and production of child porn by Leavitt.