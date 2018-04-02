Warden teacher, councilman pleads not guilty to voyeurism

Warden City Council member and substitute teacher Michael Leavitt is being held on $200,000 bond on two first degree voyeurism charges.

Our news partner iFiber One news reports Leavitt plead not guilty Monday in Grant County Superior Court. The charges stem from a months-long investigation involving alleged cellphone videos shot underneath the dress of a 9 year old female student last October at Warden Elementary School.

Federal authorities continue to investigate for possible child pornography charges against Leavitt. He is set to be back in court April 23rd.