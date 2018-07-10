Warden Woman Killed in Crash

A 31-year-old Warden woman died Monday morning in a two vehicle collision north of Warden.

Crystal Martinez was driving a 2013 Ford Edge west on Road 6-Southeast approaching a stop sign when she failed to yield to a 2011 Freightliner tractor and trailer driven by Isaiah Garza, 29, of Othello, which was heading north on Road S-Southeast. Garza tried to stop but the vehicles collided. The Freightliner then left the road, rolled onto its passenger side and dumped its load of potato sludge over the roadway.

Martinez died at the scene. Garza was later transported by a family member to Othello Community Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The roadway was closed for most of the day for the investigation. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit with the investigation.

