Washington Attorney General Goes After Housing Discrimination Against Vets

The Washington State Attorney General’s office has instituted enforcement actions against eight housing providers, including some in Eastern Washington, for discrimination against veterans. The case came about after housing management companies refused to take Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, or VASH, vouchers in Walla Walla, Benton, Spokane, Thurston and King Counties. VASH offers housing vouchers combined with VA support services for veterans who have a disability, including a serious mental illness, a history of substance abuse disorder or a physical disability. The companies have agreed to accept the vouchers as part of the enforcement action.