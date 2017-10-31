Washington Attorney General to visit Wenatchee

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson will speak at the meeting of Wenatchee North Rotary on Wednesday, Nov. 8th in the Crunch Pack room at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Ferguson is Washington State’s 18th Attorney General and a fourth-generation Washingtonian. He’s a graduate of the University of Washington and New York University law school and has

served as the state attorney general since 2013.

A short Q & A is scheduled after Ferguson’s luncheon address.

The public is invited to attend but seating is limited and and RSVP is required. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP via email to dominick@digitalmedianorthwest.com. Lunch will be will be provided at the cost of $10 for those who RSVP.