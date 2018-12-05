Washington Drivers Among Least Aggressive During the Holidays

Washington drivers are among the least aggressive during the holidays according to data just released by GasBuddy ranking seventh best in number of aggressive events per driver. The study revealed that aggressive driving habits occur most during the beginning of the season, with more instances happening during the drive to the holiday destination versus the return from. The findings were compiled using data from GasBuddy’s Drives feature that provides motorists with an assessment of their driving habits during their trip in an effort to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out when and where a poor driving habit occurred. The best holiday drivers in Hawaii, the worst in Georgia.