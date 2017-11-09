Washington Elementary Students Chosen for Statewide Choir

The following is a news release from the Wenatchee School District:

Five fifth graders from Washington Elementary School have been chosen for the WMEA All State Junior Youth Choir. The choir is made up of about 150 fifth and sixth grade students representing schools from around the state. The five Washington students are:

Eleanor Birks

Delilah Cabrera

Benjamin Madson

Maren Stuber

Nene Van Winkle

Washington music teacher Amy Kerker submitted audition audio for the students. “I’m very excited for them because this is a great honor to perform in such a high level choirs,” says Kerker. “This is how I got my start in Pennsylvania, performing in the the PMA festivals. It was the highlight of my year to get to go and perform with those talented kids. I’m hoping this experience will be the same for them.”

The five will perform with All State Choirs in Yakima on Saturday, February 17, 2018. WMEA is Washington Music Educators Association.