Washington Flats Fire 100 Percent Contained

The Washington Flats fire was contained as of a little after 10:00 a.m. Friday morning. Jim Duck with Central Washington Interagency Communications Center says the fire has maintained at about 385 acres.

“It looked really good this morning and they cleaned up the perimeter hot spots and they’re making sure the wind doesn’t blow it out this afternoon.”

Duck says they are monitoring the fire throughout the weekend and doing a little bit of mopup work throughout the area.