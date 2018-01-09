Washington Gov. Inslee unveils carbon tax plan

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has unveiled details of his latest effort to get legislative approval on a new tax on carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

Under bills introduced in the House and Senate Tuesday, a proposed tax of $20 per metric ton of carbon emissions would start on July 1, 2019 and increase annually by 3.5 percent over inflation.

The tax would raise about $1.5 billion over the first two years and an estimated $3.3 billion over the next four years. Half of the money from the tax – which would be paid by power plants and fuel importers but would ultimately affect consumers – would go into efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as programs to expand opportunities for renewable energy at both homes and utilities, and research of clean energy technology. An additional 35 percent would go into flood management and storm water infrastructure, and would also be used to reduce risks of wildfires.

Some money would offset taxes to eligible business and help low-income families.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said she looks forward to working with the Governor and Legislature to advance legislation that reduces carbon pollution. Franz issued the following statement Tuesday in regards to the release of the Governor’s carbon policy:

“Washington State needs to adopt a smart and effective carbon reduction strategy. From wildfires and dying forests to drought and ocean acidification, climate change threatens the health and productivity of the lands and waters that sustain us, putting all of us at risk. It is our shared duty to ensure that our lands and waters remain healthy and productive – supporting Washingtonians not just today, but far into the future. That starts with setting policies that effectively reduce carbon pollution. I applaud Governor Inslee and state legislators for taking up the issue of climate change.”

Todd Myers, Environmental Policy Director for the Washington Policy Center raised concerns over the proposal. Myers claims the tax would start at 20 cents per gallon and increase about six percent per year (3.5% plus inflation). In 2029, the tax would be about 36 cents per gallon. Myers disputed the proposals economic benefits that “A carbon tax would spur unprecedented public and private investment in clean energy measures that will generate long-term economic growth and jobs.” Contrary to this claim, Myers claims states with a carbon tax harmed their manufacturing baseand pointed to the example in New England states that suffered significant losses in the past five years, despite the economic recovery. He says under the plan, the burden of reducing carbon emissions falls primarily on individuals, not business. The taxes hit gasoline, natural gas for home heating, and electricity.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

