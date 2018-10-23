Washington Parks and Rec Unveil 2019 Free Days

The Washington State Department of Parks and Recreation have unveiled their 2019 ‘free days’. Free days are dates in which visitors will not be required to use a Discovery Pass to gain access to a state park.

2019 free days are as follows:

Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Jan. 21— Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

March 19 — State Park’s birthday

April 20— Spring day

April 22 — Earth Day

June 1 — National Trails Day

June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day

June 9 — Fishing Day

Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 28— National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 29— Autumn day

It’s important to note that free days only apply to day use. Overnight visitors and visitors using rental facilities will still have to pay their normal rates. The June 8th and 9th dates will still require a pass on lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources.

There are still two free days yet to come in 2018. They are:

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 23 — Autumn day

For more information about state parks free days or Discovery Passes, visit discoverpass.wa.gov