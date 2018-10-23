The Washington State Department of Parks and Recreation have unveiled their 2019 ‘free days’. Free days are dates in which visitors will not be required to use a Discovery Pass to gain access to a state park.
2019 free days are as follows:
- Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day
- Jan. 21— Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- March 19 — State Park’s birthday
- April 20— Spring day
- April 22 — Earth Day
- June 1 — National Trails Day
- June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day
- June 9 — Fishing Day
- Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 28— National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 29— Autumn day
It’s important to note that free days only apply to day use. Overnight visitors and visitors using rental facilities will still have to pay their normal rates. The June 8th and 9th dates will still require a pass on lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
There are still two free days yet to come in 2018. They are:
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 23 — Autumn day
For more information about state parks free days or Discovery Passes, visit discoverpass.wa.gov
Be the first to comment on "Washington Parks and Rec Unveil 2019 Free Days"