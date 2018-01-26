Washington State Legislature Looking to Help with Long-Term Care

Washington’s Legislature is looking at a long-term care funding plan. Bipartisan legislation would create one year of long-term care insurance for Washington residents through a payroll deduction. Sarita Gupta, the co-director of Caring Across Generations, says this would help some 830-thousand family caregivers who are now caring for Baby Boomer parents.

Gupta notes that Medicare doesn’t cover long-term care. The House Committee on Health Care and Wellness held a hearing on House Bill 2533 earlier this week. Hawaii has a similar program that supporters say helps keep healthcare costs down.