Washington State Ranked 4th in Independence Day Danger

Washington state is the fourth most dangerous state in the U-S to celebrate Independence Day according to a new study released by the website A-Secure-Life-dot com.

The main reason is the high risk of brush and wildfires. Impaired driving also played a factor.

In 2017, 63 wild land and vegetation fires accounted for 76-percent of all fireworks-related fires reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Oregon ranks 8th most dangerous.

