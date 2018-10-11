Washington State Supreme Court Ends Death Penalty

Washington State will no longer impose the death penalty. The state Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty violates the Constitution because it is imposed arbitrarily and is racially biased.

The court has ordered sentences for people currently on death row be converted to life in prison.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted “Today’s decision by the state Supreme Court thankfully ends the death penalty in Washington,” Inslee added “This is a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice.”

This summer, in a survey of more than 600 voters, nearly 70 percent preferred an alternative to the death penalty.

Not everyone agrees, some victims rights groups say justice won’t be served by abolishing the death penalty.