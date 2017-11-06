Washington voters to decide hundreds of local races

Washington voters will be deciding nearly 3,000 local races in Tuesday’s general election. The races are mostly city council, fire district and school board races. Preliminary results for Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan county races will be posted at the links listed below shortly after 8pm. Ballots must either be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off in ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m.

Seattle voters will decide a legislative race that will determine which party will control the Senate in Olympia and choose a new mayor. Statewide, voters will weigh in on three non-binding advisory tax measures passed by the Legislature this year. More than 4.2 million voters received their ballots in the mail last month.