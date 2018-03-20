What is Washington’s favorite jelly bean flavor?

Using the CandyStore.com jelly bean sales data from the last 10 years plus SurveyMonkey and Facebook polls of over 12,000 candy customers and followers the rankings of the most loved jelly bean flavors in all 50 states and the top 30 most popular flavors nationally are now released in a new poll.

The tabulations show last years top Jelly Bean flavor, Black Licorice has been unseated! The new #1 Jelly Bean flavor in the country is Buttered Popcorn!

Washington state is famous for producing the best apples and cherries in the world. But what else is this state known for? Gobbling down lots of juicy pear flavored jelly beans. Maybe they can figure out how to grow those on trees. Orange and Pink Strawberry came in 2nd and 3rd place among Washington state preferences.

Here is the link to the CandyStore.com poll with complete results on how your favorite jelly bean flavor ranks