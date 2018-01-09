Washington’s Legislature Back to Work

Barely six months after wrapping up the longest legislative session in state history, lawmakers are in Olympia to begin a sprint to the end of the 2017-18 biennium. Speaker of the House Frank Chopp said working together for one Washington has been the majority House Democrats’ slogan for the last two decades.

Chopps says they want action on jobs in rural areas, equal pay for women, improved mental healthcare, a new emphasis on post-high school education, protecting against catastrophic oil spills, and making the Capitol a place free from harassment.

House Republican Leader Dan Kristiansen says despite the Democrats having control, it’s important to focus on the entire state.

The session is scheduled to last until March.