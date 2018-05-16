Water Safety Big Focus of Kids Fest Saturday

Nearly 15-hundred people attended the first ever Chelan PUD Kids Fest at Rocky Reach last year, so Kimberlee Craig said they decided they needed to move it, and this year they can use the real world to emphasize one of their goals.

The event is still scheduled for this Saturday despite high water along the Columbia River.

Craig says there will be hands-on activities, the ability to ask question of local experts and Chamoy the Clown.

The event runs from 11-2 at Walla Walla Point Park on Saturday, May 19th.