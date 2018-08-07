Watershed Tops 50 Incidents Requiring Sheriffs Deputies

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 52 calls at the Watershed music festival over the weekend. They list nine assaults, three minor traffic collisions, and three trespassers among the list. There were also four people injured by a large firework tossed into a crowd near the food court in the campground. One of the four had to be taken to a hospital. Sheriffs Deputies say they do not currently have a suspect for the incident.