Waterville awaits OK on 4 day school week

Waterville School District Superintendent Kathy Nelson says when she learned about a program the Selkirk Schools implemented to attract more young teachers, it sounded like the solution the problem Waterville faces.

Nelson says the Waterville School District has a challenge competing against Wenatchee, Eastmont, Chelan and other local districts for young teachers. Selkirk was in the same predicament and had switched to a four day school week as a way of attracting teachers. The benefit of a shorter work week has proven attractive for the lifestyle of young teachers.

Nelson learned about the program at a conference in Spokane. It is open to just five school districts with under 500 students and there is currently one opening available. After a series of community discussions, Waterville applied to the State Board of Education for consideration of the 4 day school week program and Nelson is expecting a decision at the meetings in Yakima on May 10th.

If approved, students would attend school for 150 days, a reduction of 30 days. The shorter week would require up to 25 minutes of additional classroom time each day at the elementary and junior high and up to 50 minutes at Waterville High School. Nelson says teachers would attend at least one Friday Professional Development day per month

Selkirk, Bickleton, and the Patterson School Districts are utilizing the four day schedule.