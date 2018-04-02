The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public comments on a draft management plan for the Chelan Wildlife Area in northcentral Washington.
WDFW also will host a public meeting next month to discuss the plan. The meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m., April 12, at the Chelan County Fire Department (District 7), 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan.
The wildlife area is located in Chelan and Okanogan counties and covers a total of 30,874 acres. The Chelan Wildlife Area features primarily big game and upland bird habitat and offers a variety of recreational opportunities, including hunting, hiking and wildlife watching.
Over the past year, WDFW staff has worked with a wildlife area advisory committee to develop a draft management plan that addresses the status of wildlife species and their habitat, restoration efforts and public recreation on the wildlife area.
“Wildlife areas are public lands and provide crucial public services, so it is critical for us to have public input to inform management,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager.
The plan is available for review on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/management_plans/chelan/.
The public can submit comments online through April 30 at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licensing/sepa/sepa_comment_docs.html. Comments can also be submitted at the April 12 meeting.
The public comment period will be conducted under the State Environmental Policy Act, which is designed to ensure that Washington citizens can participate in governmental decisions that could affect the environment.
The department is revising management plans for the state’s 33 wildlife areas to reflect current conditions and identify new priorities. WDFW is currently updating plans for Snoqualmie Wildlife Area in King and Snohomish counties and wildlife areas in the Blue Mountains region in southeast Washington. More information about those plans can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/management_plans/.
