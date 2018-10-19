WDFW Seeking Interested Individuals for Wolf Advisory Group

Olympia – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking candidates to serve for the next three years (2019-2021) on the citizen committee that advises the department on wolf recovery and management.

The department formed the Wolf Advisory Group (WAG) in 2013 with nine members, representing the interests of environmentalists, hunters, and livestock ranchers. In 2015, WDFW increased the group’s size to 18 members to better reflect the diversity of perspectives on wolf conservation and management.

There is currently one vacancy on WAG and the other 17 members serve staggered terms, some of which will expire at the end of the year. Those members can reapply if they wish to be considered for an additional term.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will appoint members to the group from the applications and nominations the department receives to fill positions that become vacant within the next year.

“This advisory group has been extremely helpful in advising the department on the challenging issue of recovering and managing gray wolves in our state,” Susewind said. “We are looking for candidates who can work cooperatively with others to develop management recommendations that reflect a diversity of perspectives.”

Donny Martorello, WDFW wolf policy lead, said the department will accept applications and nominations from environmentalists, ranchers, hunters, and other interested individuals and organizations.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Nov 30, 2018. Applications and nominations may be emailed to Donny.martorello@dfw.wa.gov or sent to Martorello at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P. O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200

“The Wolf Advisory Group’s members have a wide range of perspectives and opinions on wolf recovery and management, and we are committed to continuing this collaboration,” Martorello said.

New members should be available for meetings beginning as early as February 2019. The group holds at least four two-day meetings per year. Most meetings take place in Spokane, Ellensburg, Issaquah, and Olympia. Advisory group members may be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.

Applications and nominations must be submitted in writing and address the following items:

The applicant or nominee’s name, address, telephone number, and email address;

People or groups making nominations must also submit their own names and contact information;

The candidate’s relevant experience, organizational affiliations, and reasons why they would be an effective advisory group member;

Familiarity with Washington’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and current wolf recovery status and management issues; and

Experience in collaborating with people who have different values.