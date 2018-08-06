Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Watch

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening.

A stagnant mid-summer weather pattern will produce a multi day period of dangerously hot conditions over eastern Washington and

north Idaho. Wednesday temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Thursday will bring triple digit readings to all of the populated areas of the region. Some moderation is expected on Friday but temperatures will still remain dangerously high for outdoor activities.

* Temperatures…Highs in the upper 90s to 110. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

* Timing…Hottest temperatures will occur between noon and 7pm each day. Thursday will likely be the hottest day.

* Impacts…Hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase chances for heat related illness especially for those without access to air conditioning. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible after a relatively short period of outdoor exposure. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and neighbors.