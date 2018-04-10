Wednesday is National Pet Day

Do you have a pet in your life? Wednesday, April 11th is National Pet Day visit the official website here

Consider this: 45% of Americans own dogs, 30% own cats!

The NATIONALTODAY.COM Pet Day survey of 1,000 Americans found 1 in 5 Americans own a pet. Among pet owners, 58% have multiple furry friends.

America’s 5 most-owned pets are:

#1: Dog (45%)

#2: Cat (30%)

#3: Fish (9%)

#4: Bird (5%)

#5: Hamster (2%)

10% of Americans say their pet is their best friend. Another 11% hang out with their pets (eg. watching TV or reading books), while 20% talk to their friends in a special voice or even carry on entire conversations.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week is Lilly. She is a 5 month old domestic rabbit. She was born on the streets having to fend for herself. She was rescued by a kind citizen and brought to the shelter. She is a shy gal, but with time and bacchants she will start to trust humans and come out of her shell. She is a gentle gal and has shown no signs of aggression towards anyone. She is looking for an indoor home where she can be safe from predators and out of the extreme heat & cold. More adoption info here