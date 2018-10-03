Wednesday Morning Fire Destroys Rock Island Home

A Rock Island home was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Chief Dave Baker said the home was on Saunders Avenue.

“It was an older home, as far as I could see, that had a metal roof on top. Metal roofs make it really hard to get to the seat of the fire and by then it was up in the attic.”

The Red Cross is assisting the two residents of the home.

Baker says they are investigating the cause.

“A neighbor described it as being in the kitchen area and I believe one of the occupants also said it was in the kitchen area where it was but they just didn’t know what started it or exactly where.”

Baker says the home is a total loss.