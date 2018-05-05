Welcome Home Rally for Wild on Sunday

A rally to welcome home the Doyle Cup champion Wenatchee Wild is planned for Sunday. The team bus is scheduled to arrive at the Town Toyota Center around 3 p.m. after travelling back from Spruce Grove, Alberta.

The plan is to line Walla Walla Avenue starting at 9th street to the Town Toyota Center parking lot. Fans are encouraged to bring signs, cowbells, flags and Wild gear.

The Wild will now prepare to play for the Royal Bank Cup. The RBC Tournament takes place May 12-20 in Chilliwack, BC. Wenatchee will open their tournament schedule on Saturday May 12 at 7pm against the host team, the Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL).

The Wild play again Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm against the winner of the ANAVET Cup (Nipawin or Steinbach). Tuesday at 2pm the Wild meet the winner of the East’s Fred Page Cup Tournament, then on Thursday at 2pm it’s the winner of the Dudley-Hewitt Cup. Competition beyond that point is dependent upon round robin results.