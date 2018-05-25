Wenatchee Agrees to Purchase Portion of Federal Building

The city of Wenatchee agreed to purchase part of the Federal Building from LocalTel owner Dmitri Mandelis to be the new location of city hall. At the city council meeting, Mayor Frank Kuntz a lot of work has been done on the deal.

“[We’re] paying a slight premium, but it’s right thing to do in terms of the knowledge that we gained and it’s an absolute fantastic business deal for the city. in terms of the amount of square footage we’re getting for the cost that we’re paying. It really is a tremendous deal.”

The building will need to undergo some renovations and LocalTel will occupy the back of the building while the city will occupy the front.