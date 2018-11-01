Wenatchee Agrees with Dept of Ecology on Saddle Rock, Public Comments Welcomed

The Washington State Department of Ecology has entered into an agreement with the City of Wenatchee over the cleanup of some waste rock piles in the Saddle Rock area.

Valerie Bound with the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Toxic Cleanup Program said, “We have a lot of old mining sites that are kind of up in the upper northern tier of the state. Mining companies come and go and sometimes they can be kind of fly by night.”

In the late 1800’s until 1989, mining exploration in the Gold Knob Prospects site (a.k.a Saddle Rock) resulted in the creation of the waste rock piles. Many piles or sites are now unrecognizable to the average hiker, and some sites that have been identified are near or actually on local trails.

Arsenic, mercury, and selenium have all been found in the waste rock piles.

“We were concerned because we saw all these pictures of little second graders having tours and going through all of this stuff. Those chemicals are not good for you so we just wanted to segregate the contaminated material away from the non-contaminated material.”

Approximately 5,295 cubic yards of waste rock will have to be removed from the area, and it will now be up to the city to see it done. Most of the funding for the product will come from state grants.

The city must next select an engineer to do a preliminary and then final design. After that the bidding process beings, and according to Bound once that is completed work can begin around the fall/winter of 2019.

The Washington State Department of Ecology is accepting comments on the project from now until November 24th, 2018. Public comment can be submitted here.