Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Pay Respects for Memorial Day

The annual Memorial Day celebrations in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Wenatchee City Cemetary. Mayor Frank Kuntz says he will give a small speech.

“Then Mayor [Steve] Lacy and I will meet mid-span on the pedestrian bridge, the black bridge, and drop a commemorative wreath at 10:00 a.m.”

Then the East Wenatchee cemetery will have their ceremony at 11:00.

Kuntz says the public is invited.

“I would say it’s very important. It’s interesting, I have never missed a Memorial Day service, this being my 7th one in a row. Other mayors sometimes send city councilman or other folks to do it, I have just yet to miss one. I think it’s that important.”

Pybus Market will hold a flag ceremony at noon that will include Taps, an honor guard and the firing of three volleys to honor the fallen.