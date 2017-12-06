Wenatchee has another roundabout and safety improvements on 2018 docket

The city of Wenatchee will construct another roundabout and make safety improvements near two public schools next summer. The mini-roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Western and Springwater Avenue. Pedestrian- activated rapid flash beacons and radar speed feedback signs will be installed on Maple Street at Foothills Middle School and at the intersection of North Miller Street and Orchard Ave near Orchard Middle School.

Charlotte Mitchell, project engineer for Wenatchee Public Works, said the city followed the Wenatchee School District’s recommendations that prioritized the placement of the flashing beacons and speed indicators near Foothills and Orchard. Mitchell said a grant application through the Safe Routes To School program will fund the installation set for next June.

Jacob Huylar is overseeing the mini-roundabout project at Springwater and Western Avenue. Huylar said Federal Highway Administration figures indicated safety improvements did not warrant a traffic signal. The city installed a signal at Maple and Western earlier this year. Construction on the mini-roundabout will begin around June 18th, 2018 about a week after school gets out for vacation according to Huylar.

The Wenatchee Public Works Department will be host an open house on Tuesday, December 12th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Foothills Middle School where city staff will be available to answer question on both projects.