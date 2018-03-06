Wenatchee Applesox Looking for Host Families

The Wenatchee Applesox are looking for a few families that are willing to let a baseball player stay with them for the season. General Manager Jim Corcoran said, “It can be young families with kids who have dreams of being baseball players themselves or it can be senior citizens who’d like to have a little company and an extra hand around the place for the summer. There’s just quite a variety of family and home situations that work for us.”

Players must have their own room, access to a bathroom and be within a reasonable distance to the ballpark.

Corcoran says they have many of the families back from last year, but there’s always looking for a few more.

“It’s a terrific opportunity to provide housing to a young baseball player who is striving to be a major league baseball player someday and their hopes and dreams are at their peak and they are good quality people as well as being good quality athletes.”

For more information, contact the Wenatchee Applesox.