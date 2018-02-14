Wenatchee area dodges snowball as winter is still here

The Moses Lake area received enough snow to prompt a two hour delay for the Moses Lake School District Wednesday morning. The Ephrata and Othello School Districts also delayed classes by two hours because of the snowy conditions. Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies reported three or more inches of snow on county roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory was posted until 12pm Wednesday for the Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur and Coulee City areas.

Snow spread into the Spokane Region where heavy snowfall was snarling traffic and producing motor vehicle accidents.

Spokane city officials on Wednesday announced they will undertake a full-city plow.

That means crews will be working 24 hours a day and seven days a week until nearly 5,000 miles of city streets are plowed.

City officials say more than 90 pieces of equipment are working to improve road conditions.

The storm follows several weeks of mild weather in the Spokane area.