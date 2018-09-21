Wenatchee Brewers Row Hosting Oktoberfest Sept. 22nd

Oktoberfest will be coming to Wenatchee September 22nd, thanks to the trio of breweries from Brewers Row.

While Oktoberfest is normally a celebration more closely associated with the nearby town of Leavenworth, that hasn’t stopped local breweries from lining up to help support the event.

“We felt there was no reason why Wenatchee cannot have an Oktoberfest.” said Dan Bass, owner of Wenatchee Valley Brewing.

Brewers Row consists of three breweries all located within walking distance of both the Loop Trail and each other. Wenatchee Valley Brewing, Badger Mountain Brewing and Columbia Valley Brewing make up the hoppy trifecta.

The Oktoberfest celebration will also feature handcraft beers from Whipsaw, Icicle, Ten Pin and Doghaus brewing, as well as ciders from Archibald James, Barnes Etc., and Manchester Road. There will also be food options and live music from Mike Bills, Just Us Band and Waterdog.

Tickets will be $40 day of, and include a tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Pints will be available to purchase as well.

For more information, check out the Brewers Row Facebook page.