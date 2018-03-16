Wenatchee and Cashmere St. Paddy’s Parades

There are two choices again this year to take in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Cashmere’s celebration will be starting at 7:00pm on Aplets Way.

Wenatchee’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade, billed as “the world’s shortest” down Orondo to Wenatchee Avenue, will stage at 6:15pm in the intersection of Orondo and Mission Street. The parade starts traditionally at 7’ish

To participate, you will need to pre-register with entry forms available at the Wenatchee Downtown Association, 103 Palouse St. and Pybus Public Market