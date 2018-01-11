Wenatchee celebrates Multicultural Community and MLK Junior Day

Over two dozen groups from North Central Washington will display art, food, crafts, and more of their cultural heritage at the City of Wenatchee’s Multicultural and Martin Luther King Jr. Festival on Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Museum.

For the first time this year, the museum has created an exhibit about the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The event starts at 10am with the City of Wenatchee presentation of Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards set for approximately 10:30am.

The festival features hands-on cultural experiences for kids. Each child will receive a sticker for their passport when they visit booths and learn about a different culture. Live musicians will perform Celtic, Mariachi, American Folk, Chinese and Native American Flute music throughout the event. The festival runs from 10am to 4pm at the museum, 127 S. Mission St. and is free to attend. A free lunch will be provided while supplies last starting at 11am by Paradise Restaurant. Sponsors include Chelan PUD, Coordinated Care and Real Solutions and HealthCare