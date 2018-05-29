Wenatchee Could Move Into Federal Building in 2021

The city of Wenatchee will finalize an agreement to purchase part of the Federal Building in the next couple of weeks, but Mayor Frank Kuntz says there is still a lot to do before they can occupy the main floor of their new home.

“There’s going to be a lot of construction going on. We’ve got a budget set aside to totally remodel the entire main floor. So I would say that 2021 timeframe is what we’re thinking for when we would move in to what we call new city hall.”

They have had some architects map out possibilities as they presented the purchase plan to the city council.

The city purchased portions of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor, though Kuntz says part of that is a long-term investment.

“The long-term is, we’ll probably not need the 3rd floor. We may not all of the 2nd floor. We’re going to be in the real estate game for a while in terms of trying to get other, mostly governmental sorts of organizations to move into the Federal Building with us.”

The old city hall could be used by the Social Security Administration and that could result in some temporary headquarters for the city on the 3rd floor in the future.