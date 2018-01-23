Wenatchee Diversity Council Vacancies

The City of Wenatchee is seeking applicants who are interested in serving on the Diversity Advisory Council. Currently there are four open positions with one position open for a

student.

The City of Wenatchee said in a news release the Vision and Mission of the City’s Diversity Advisory Council is:

“Wenatchee is a community where diversity is welcomed, valued and celebrated. The Diversity Advisory Council advocates recognition, respect, inclusion and celebration of the greater Wenatchee area’s diverse people.”

The City’s Diversity Advisory Council meets regularly on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 PM at the Wenatchee City Hall Council Chambers. The Diversity Advisory Council carries out an annual work plan of activities to meet the vision and mission.

Activities include:

• Carrying out the annual Multicultural Festival & Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event;

• Providing annual Civil Rights & Social Justice Awards;

• Carrying out ongoing community conversations through “Town Hall” meetings and open

regular advisory meetings;

• Providing annual diversity training opportunities based on community needs survey.

Applications may be obtained through the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 129 South Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801, by calling (509) 888-6204, or by email at cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov.