Wenatchee Falls to Prince George Thursday Night

The Wenatchee Wild were fighting an uphill battle most of the night, and ended up a goal short on Thursday night at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George where the Spruce Kings topped the Wild 3-2 in a rematch of last seasons Fred Page Cup Finals.

Prince George peppered the Wild net with 10 first period shot, bolstered in part by a hearty 5-on-3 power play that lasted a minute and twenty seconds. Wenatchee successfully killed it off, but after the first period had mustered just one shot on goal. The Spruce Kings took a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of the second period, but at 4:04 the Wild tied it up with just their second shot on goal as Christophe Fillion wired a heavy wrister from the right circle, set up by Murphy Stratton and Jacob Modry. Two late period goals for Prince George had the Wild trailing 3-1 at the end of the middle frame. Team Captain Lucas Sowder, playing in his 100th game for the Wild smacked home the rebound off the end boards of a Josh Arnold shot, with Ryan Wilson also earning an assist and the score read 3-2 just :49 seconds into the third period. Wenatchee generated a few chances but were unable to draw even, losing by a 3-2 final margin.

Wenatchee (5-5-0) concludes their eleven-game season-opening road swing on Saturday night when they meet the Chilliwack Chiefs (7-3-0) at Prospera Centre. The game will be available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and broadcast live on “Sports Radio 1340 The Hawk” with the Pregame Show airing at 6:45 pm.

The Wild Home Opener will be Friday October 12 against the Nanaimo Clippers, and will feature the unveiling of the Championship Banners, a Ring Ceremony, and more.