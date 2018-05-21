Wenatchee Fans Rally for the Wild

A huge crowd of Wenatchee Wild fans filled Town Toyota Center Monday night to celebrate the 2018 season and Fred Page Championship of the BCHL.

Coach Bliss Littler was touched by the fans reception. Littler said “there’s not a lot that has surprised me but it’s great to see this many people come out”

After recounting a season full of highlights, Littler told fans he reminded his team that Saturday’s semifinal loss in the Royal Bank Cup (RBC) did not define the Wild season. He considers the team’s victories in four rounds of best of seven playoff series over two and a half months of BCHL playoffs to earn the Fred Page Cup as BCHL Champions a far greater accomplishment than winning the Royal Bank Cup.

Wild players hoist Fred Page Cup