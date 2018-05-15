Wenatchee Farmers Market Season Underway

Saturdays at Pybus are now a lot busier as the 2018 Wenatchee Farmers Market season began this past weekend. President of the Board Deb Stansbery says it’s a great, family way to spend a Saturday and find great food.

The market is also offering a power of produce, or POP club for kids to learn about growing food and eating healthy.

Stansbery says they are welcoming in new farmers, bakers and are very excited now that market season is here.

The market is in the Pybus parking lot every Saturday from 8-1 with the evening market beginning in June.

