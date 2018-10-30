Wenatchee FFA Finishes 11th in National Competition

Students from Wenatchee High School traveled to Indianapolis, IN last week to participate in the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Agriculture Sales Career Development Event (CDE). Wenatchee FFA members Kadi Compton, Adi Mathison, Kody Richards, and Rose Vejvoda competed against 40 other state winning teams from throughout the country. Winners of the competition were announced Friday at the annual awards banquet. The team from Wenatchee placed 11th overall with a Silver rating. Of the 164 participants, all Wenatchee members placed in the top 100 individually with Richards placing 13th, Vejvoda 47th, Compton 57th, and Mathison 97th. The team was coached by Wenatchee High School Agriculture Instructor / FFA Advisor Dan Ellwood. The event was held in conjunction with the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The National FFA Agricultural Sales CDE is a competitive event sponsored by Monsanto that allows students to apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations. The event includes actual sales presentations, a written exam, team sales situation. Each team competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

The event, held at the Marriott Downtown Hotel in Indianapolis, is one of many educational activities at the National FFA Convention & Expo in which FFA members practice the lessons taught in agricultural education classes.

Aside from the Sales competition, FFA members had the opportunity to tour throughout the greater Indianapolis area. Local attractions included the Indianapolis 500 Speedway and Museum, as well as a private concert for FFA members only, put on by country music singing legend Garth Brooks. Unfortunately, Wenatchee’s travel schedule prevented them from attending the final session of the convention that included a visit from President Donald Trump.

The Wenatchee FFA Agriculture Sales Team would like to thank the Wenatchee Community and the Wenatchee FFA Alumni Organization for their generous financial support of the team to assist with travel costs.