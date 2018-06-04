Wenatchee High Graduation Friday Night

Wenatchee High School’s graduation is Friday night at the Apple Bowl beginning at 8:00 p.m. Senior Class Advisor Brandon Harle said it’s a special night for graduates and their families.

“I recognize that everybody has a different experience when it comes to their time at Wenatchee High School, but the one thing that they can all have in common at the end is that everybody gets to hear their name called and that means something to someone. When you culminate that 13-year journey with one big event, it’s an emotional one.”

Harle said it’s important for families to arrive early, gates open at 7.

“I often advise them to park at the high school or one of the churches surrounding the area, or even carpool because there’s a limited amount of parking. We also ask people to not bring big, giant balloon clusters so people can see clearly from the stands.”

Harle expects the whole ceremony at the Apple Bowl to be about two hours.