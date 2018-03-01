Wenatchee High School Bond “Show and Tell” session

Wenatchee School District Superintendent Brian Flones and High School Principal Eric Anderson gave a public presentation Wednesday night highlighting improvements and modernization at Wenatchee High School that could be funded in the $120 million bond before voters next month.

About 50 people attended the Q & A session and a tour of of the campus to get a firsthand look at hallway chokepoints and undersized classrooms. Flones said the school is about 45 years old and was constructed to house 1,600 students. Presently, just over 1,900 are enrolled. The Phase 2 Bond committee has studied the High School needs for about 18 months and determined the buildings electrical, HVAC, technology, alarm and security, as well as telephone systems are antiquated. Kitchen equipment is over 40 years old with numerous plumbing issues.

The special election takes place April 24th and if voters approve, the $120 million would be matched by roughly $31 million in state matching funds and the district would utilize $3 million leftover from the Phase 1 improvements at Washington and Lincoln Elementary. The money would be used to build a new three-story structure to house classrooms, remodeling some existing areas, replace the kitchen and cafeteria and add an additional music room, renovate outdoor athletic fields, add girls locker room space and provide significant security enhancements.

Flones showed the audience tax estimates based on the average homeowner with a hose values at $281, 600 is paid $1,726 in 2017 in combined taxes for the M&O levy, State school tax and current bond debt. In 2018 the estimate increases to $1,949 due to the increase in the new McCleary state school taxes. If the bond is approved, the taxes associated with the passage would be collected starting in 2019, when the local M&O levy will drop significantly and the same taxpayer would pay an estimated $1,878.

Principal Eric Anderson (at right) explains overcrowding issues in a science classroom at Wenatchee High School. Classrooms at the school average about 750 sq. feet where recommendations for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) instruction are for 900 sq. feet of space.