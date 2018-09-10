Wenatchee High School Hosting Suicide Awareness Walk

The 4th Annual “Be The Light Walk” will take place at the Wenatchee High School track on Friday, September 14th at 5:00 pm. Organizers say the event is an effort to bring awareness about suicide and depression, as well as to deliver a message of hope.

Several local community groups that deal with issues of suicide and depression will be at the “Be The Light Walk” to distribute information and answer questions. The event has attracted approximately 200 participants in prior years.

The walk features speakers, music, T-shirts, and a ceremony where colored beads are distributed (each color represents someone who has been impacted by suicide, for example, white is for someone who has lost a child).

There is no admission charge, and the event is open to the community.

Chelan County has recorded one of the highest suicide rates in the state of Washington in recent years, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Thirty to 100 people per month receive support for suicidal thoughts or attempts in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to the Suicide Prevention Collation of NCW.

Major Sponsors include Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health. Four Wenatchee High School Clubs are also sponsoring; Interact Club, Random Acts of Kindness Club, Inspire Club, and DECA.

Wenatchee School District provided details in a press release