Wenatchee High School investigating threat

The Wenatchee School District and Wenatchee Police are investigating two messages found Wednesday on the boy’s bathroom walls at Wenatchee High School that warned against coming to school on March 2nd.

A letter from Principal Eric Anderson to parents said security video reviews and the investigation so far, have not produced any suspects.

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld told NewsRadio 560KPQ that there is no specific threat mentioned and the message simply said, don’t come to school.

Mark Helm, the district’s Executive Director of Student Services says the High School campus will have an increased security presence next week and normal operations are planned on March 2nd.

Helm says the investigation into who left the message continues and anyone with information is urged to come forward and share it with school officials or Wenatchee Police.

The Wenatchee School District provided a copy of this letter to parents regarding the investigation

Wenatchee High School Parents

Yesterday, February 21st, two messages were found on the boy’s bathroom walls at WHS stating, don’t come to school March 2nd. Administration did an investigation, watched video, followed all leads and at this time, have no suspects.

We are continuing our investigation in conjunction with the Wenatchee Police Department. If we are able to identify the culprit, the full extent of the law and school discipline will be administered.

It is important to understand that the Wenatchee Police Department does not believe this to be a credible threat. It is also important to note that there is no specific threat mentioned. The messages simply said, don’t come to school. However, we are taking this seriously, have invested significant time and personnel to investigating this matter, and will continue to do so. If you or your student have any information that may help us solve this case, please contact us with that information.

As we move forward, we will have an increased security presence next week and plan on school running as normal on March 2nd. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available and of course, we will continue to rely on the Wenatchee Police Department for guidance and next steps.

Sincerely,

Eric Anderson, Principal